Marcie Dale St. John, 81, of Kenedy, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Ozark, Arkansas.
Mrs. St. John was born on June 2, 1938 to Melvin Vaughn and Hazel Velma Bryan in Beeville. She was the oldest of six siblings.
In Aug. of 1960, she married Clealan L. Pierce who was killed while serving in the United States Navy on Jan. 4, 1962. She met and later married Charlie St. John on Dec. 20, 1965, in Corpus Christi. Together they raised three children. She graduated from Pan American University in 1989 with a Bachelor’s of Art Degree. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Phi Alpha Theta. She received multiple awards in history and graduated with high honors. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing her large collection of books with others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Kaiulani Lehua; and her son, Karnes County Deputy Sheriff Rex Harrison St. John.
Survivors include her daughter, Carla Kuykendall, of Dallas; grandchildren, Brittany Hall, Nicholas Hall, Raye Ellen Wood, Pricilla St. John, Jessica Jalufka, Coleton and Courtney Henry; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Bays and Reagan Bryan, both of Kenedy, Roy Bryan of Florence, Alabama, Richard and Vaughn Bryan, both of San Antonio.
A graveside memorial service will be held in The Kenedy Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. Services will be officiated by Rev. Aaron Corporon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.