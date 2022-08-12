Margaret Beatrice Slaughter “Peggy” Graham was born to Elvin Marion Slaughter and Josie Lee Slaughter (nee Puckett) in Kenedy, Texas. She was raised in Kenedy along with her three brothers and hard-working parents who owned their own business.
Graduating from Kenedy High School in 1948, she left home to study education at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. It was there she met and fell in love with Wallace Edison Graham, a graduate student at TCU, and they married on November 24, 1950. They raised their four children in Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the family ranch in Karnes County near Kenedy. As her children grew older, she began teaching at CCISD with mostly special education students in the district. She dearly loved her special students, and they loved her dearly as well.
During her retirement, she cared for her aging parents and enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren. Peggy had amazing faith in her savior Jesus Christ, shared his love and joy with all who knew her, and glorified God to her last day on earth.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wallace E. Graham Sr., her brothers Joe Marion Slaughter, William David “Billy” Slaughter, Milton Elvin Slaughter Sr., sisters-in-law June Kramer Slaughter and Jeanette Graham Barton.
Peggy is survived by her children Wallace E. Graham Jr. (Shirley), Robert N. Graham (Rita), Peggy Graham Moede (Eric) and Patricia Graham Young. Her grandchildren include Ashley Fulton (Mike) Ryan Graham, Alyssa Siems (Paul), Leslie Kirk (David), Clint Graham, Austen Moede (Andrea), Leah Gaide (Ben), Rachel Lovett (Larry) and Trevor Young. She was generously blessed by great-grandchildren Charley Fulton, Allie Siems, Scarlet Siems, Cooper Kirk, Penny Kirk, Ellie Kirk, Owen Moede, Colsten Moede, Adelyn Moede, Jocelyn Gaide, Victoria Gaide, Lydia Gaide, Kiersten Gaide, Reagan Lovett, Lucas Lovett, and James Lovett. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her and blessed her life immensely.No
Special thoughts of appreciation are shared with the many caregivers and health professionals who contributed to her best well-being. Pipestone Place Assisted Living, Heart to Heart Hospice, William Ellis, Clotilde Farias, Ana Farias and Irene Felan helped to provide the best quality of life possible for her during her illness. Her family is forever grateful to them.
A Memorial Service for Peggy will be held August 20, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Alamo, San Antonio, Texas at 2:00 p.m. with a reception following. Christian burial will be held on August 20, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at the Kenedy Cemetery in Kenedy, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Austen Moede, Clint Graham, Ryan Graham, Trevor Young, Mike Fulton, David Kirk, and Larry Lovett. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Ben Gaide, Paul Sims, Ricky Slaughter, Jerry Slaughter, Milton Slaughter and Michael Slaughter.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio Children’s Ministry, St. Paul Lutheran Church Child Development Center, South Texas Children’s Home, Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services, Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM) or the charity of your choice.
