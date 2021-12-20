Margaret Jewell McKenzie went home to be with Her Lord and Savior on December 18, 2021, at the age of 101.
She was born June 7, 1920, in Chilton, Texas, to L.V. and Hattie McNeese. After graduation from Chilton High School, she worked for Beyer McCann Clothing Store in Waco, Texas. In 1944, she met the love of her life, Floyd Collier McKenzie, at a USO dance, while he was stationed in Waco in the Army Air Corps. They were married in 1945 in Goldthwaite, Texas. She spent the next 50 wonderful years in south Texas taking care of all those she loved, helping her husband in his business and raising two sons. The door to their home was always open for numerous gatherings for her sons and their friends, and she never missed any events involving her sons. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Floresville, Kenedy and Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville. Margaret and Floyd were married 64 years.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd McKenzie. She is survived by her sons, Bruce McKenzie and wife, Rebecca of Kerrville, Texas and Ross McKenzie and wife, Dana of San Antonio, Texas; grandsons, Brent McKenzie and wife, Melissa, of Waco, Texas, Jeffrey McKenzie and wife, Erin, of Victoria, Texas, Collier McKenzie and wife, Lauren, of Montgomery, Texas and Blake McKenzie and wife, Kelly, of Lake Oswego, Oregon. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Brodie, Boyce, Judson, Margaret Jewell (her namesake), Josie, John and James McKenzie.
A special thank you to Brenda Whitaker and the entire staff at 220 Harper who have taken exemplary and loving care of her over the last four years. Also a special thank you to the entire staff of Peterson Palliative Care and Hospice including Dr. Young, Sam Marshall and Michell Scheel for their excellent care.
A private family service will be held on December 23, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with interment at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 800 Jackson Rd., Kerrville, TX 78028: or Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028.
