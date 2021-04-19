Margaret Kolodziej, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was born in Cestohowa, Texas, on December 10, 1924, to Leon and Sallie (Mutz) Pilarczyk.
Margaret lived in Corpus Christi, Texas, from 1946 to 2009. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, where she served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Altar Society and the Senior Citizens Club. She was also a member and served as president of the Polish Organization of South Texas. In 2009, she moved back to her hometown of Cestohowa and to the home in which she was born and raised. She was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, the Altar Society and Rosary Circle. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and she will be dearly missed.
Her husband (Eddie) of 52 years preceded her in death in 1998.
Survivors include four sons, Eddie (Annamarie) Kolodziej of Plano, Texas, Leon (Carol) Kolodziej of Ingleside, Texas, Melvin Kolodziej of Cestohowa, and Michael Kolodziej of Cestohowa; and three daughters, Mary (Jim) Fazier of Jasper, Texas, Elaine (Michael) Anastasio of Boerne, Texas, and Darlene (Tony) Noll of Lubbock, Texas. She had twelve grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Viewing will be Wednesday, April 21, from 9:30 to 10:30 in the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, followed by a rosary at 10:30 and funeral Mass at 11:00. Burial will follow in the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home