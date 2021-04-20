Margarita Hernandez Cruces “Maggie”, age 55, of Karnes City, Texas passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Margarita was born in Dolores Hidalgo, Mexico, to Jose Hernandez and Lucia Perales on October 1, 1965. Maggie met Moises Cruces in her hometown of Dolores Hidalgo who then became her husband when they married on January 29, 1982.
They settled in Karnes City, Texas, and it is where they began their family. Maggie was a hard worker who dedicated her life to provide for her children. She in her early years worked as a cook in many restaurants like “Las Palmas”, “Shorty’s Place” and “Becky’s Café” formally known as Sam’s Tacos. Maggie accomplished her biggest dream of opening her own restaurant known as “Maggie’s Café.”Maggie was greatly known for her wonderful cooking and always making sure you were fed. She would always have a smile on her face and ready to greet you with a friendly “Good morning.” Maggie had a heart of gold and would always help anyone she could without asking for anything in return. She was the kind of person who would make you feel she knew you for a long time even if you were just meeting for the first time.
Maggie was an active parishioner of St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Texas. She had a strong faith which she would turn to during the difficult times this past year. She found comfort in the Lord up until the day He called her home.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jose Hernandez.
She left behind her loving husband of 39 years, Moises Cruces Sr.; children, Moises Cruces (Jessica), Maria Cruces, Leticia Hernandez (Robert), Larry Cruces; Brother, Margarito Hernandez, Modesto Hernandez; Sisters, Carmela Valencia, Elena Granados, Martina Torres, Alicia Hernandez. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary that will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Texas. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery in Karnes City, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Moises Cruces Jr., Larry Cruces, Robert Hernandez Jr., Leonard Villanueva Jr., Randy Cruces and Jesse Rubio. Honorary pallbearers will be Julian Villanueva and Robert Hernandez III.
