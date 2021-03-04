Margarito Guevara of McCoy, Texas, passed away in San Antonio, Texas, on March 1, 2021. Margarito was born in McCoy, Wilson County, Texas, January 5, 1931, to Manuel Guevara, Sr. and Juanita Flores Guevara.
He attended McCoy Schools, and in 1957, he married his sweetheart, Maria Elena Devora. Together they had two children, Miguel and Margie, and resided in McCoy, all his life until he became too fragile to care for himself and went to live in San Antonio, Texas, with his children.
Margarito was a lifelong ranchhand from age 13 at the Campbell Ranch in McCoy where he grew up. Margarito was honored with the induction into the South Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame at the Pleasanton Young Farmers’ Cowboy of the Year Open Rodeo in August 15, 2015, which is given to a genuine, hard-working individual that not only knows all things cowboy but is also respected by his peers. Margarito was well known in the Atascosa, Karnes, Wilson County areas as a hard-working, genuine cowboy.
He is survived by his daughter and family, Margie and her husband Phillip Clark; his step-granddaughter and family, Amber Clark, Marci Chambers, all residing in San Antonio, Texas.
He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Sandra Guevara and step-grandson Oscar J. Vela of San Antonio, Texas; step son-in-law, Frank Garcia and family, Yvonne Garcia, David Garcia, Bobby Garcia, Leticia Garcia, Jeffrey Garcia; and 8 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Miguel Guevara; step-daughter, Mary Hope Garcia.
Pallbearers will be Tony Guevara, Louis Guevara, Jr., Johnny Flores, Joe Leal, Jr., Joe Louis Suarez, Ricky Suarez, Honorary Paulbearer, Mike Clark.
Services were held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Floresville, Texas, beginning with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 8, followed by a funeral Mass and interment at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Floresville, Texas.
Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Floresville, Texas.