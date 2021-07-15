Maria Alaniz Salinas, of Kenedy, Texas was born on March 9, 1933 in Karnes County, Texas to Rosa Garza Alaniz and Cecilio Alaniz passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the age of 88 surrounded by family.
Mrs. Salinas was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She married Benito P. Salinas on July 5, 1950.
Mrs. Salinas was preceded in death by her husband: Benito (1997); her daughter: Rachel Salinas; son: Bennie Salinas; daughter: Maria Cecelia Salinas; sisters: Manuela Botello and Virgina Ponce and brother: Joe Alaniz Sr.
She is survived by her daughters and sons: Cynthia (Jimmy) Solis Jr. of Kenedy, TX; Baldomero “Bo” Salinas of Kenedy, TX; Clara Rosa “Katy” Salinas and husband Felix Barrera of Falfurrias, TX and Robert Salinas; sister: Sylvia Ortiz of Lubbock, TX; 19 Grandchildren; 29 Great grandchildren; 7 Great Great Grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 9:00a.m. to 9:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Rosary to be recited on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 9:30a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with interment following in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Pallbearers: Daren Cruz, Nathan Cantu, Sean Sutton, Bodie Salinas Jr. Colton Salinas, Michael Salinas, Dillon Cruz and Larry Villarreal.