Maria Perales Villarreal, 92, of Karnes City died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Villarreal was born Aug. 20, 1927, in Yorktown to Francisco and Maria (Gutierrez) Perales.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ricardo S. Villarreal; a son, Richard Rene Villarreal; sisters, Frances Quintero, Lupe Villanueva, Ramona Garcia, Lupe Maciel and Elvia Morin; brothers, Ysidro Perales, Cruz Perales, Francisco Perales Jr., Baldemar Perales, Margarito Perales and Serbando Perales; a grandson, Angel Gutierrez; and a great-grandson.
Survivors include four children, Yolanda Lopez, Robert (Elizabeth) Villarreal, Raul (Beverly) Villarreal and Irma (James) McClane; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home chapel in Karnes City with a prayer service at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral service was conducted Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Karnes City. Burial followed at the Helena Latin Cemetery.
