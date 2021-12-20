Maria Susana Alejandro Serenil, age 86, of Karnes City passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center with her two daughters by her side. She was born to Claudio Alejandro and Margarita Carranza Alejandro in Nell, Texas, on January 25, 1935.
Susie, as she was known to family and friends, married Domingo Serenil on October 24, 1949, in Karnes City. They were married for 59 years until his death in 2009. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking and serving others. In her earlier years, Susie worked in several homes cleaning, cooking and caring for children. Her love and skill for cooking led her and her husband to open a restaurant, “El Tropicano,” where they served the community of Karnes City during the mid-60s with homestyle, authentic Mexican food. She enjoyed blessing others with her cooking and many special events featured her popular, signature dishes. As a member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church, Susie sang in the Spanish choir and she served as president of the Guadalupana Society for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Domingo Serenil; brothers, Francisco Alejandro, Sebastian Alejandro and Eleazar Alejandro Sr.; sisters, Aurora Galvan and Carmen Casanova.
Susie is survived by her daughters, Minnie Garza (Roger Perales) and Lorrie Ann Lara (Oscar); grandchildren, Jesse Lee Garza, Laura Marie Pena, Valerie Nicole Pena (Gilberto Jr.), Martin Timothy Lara and Michael Ryan Lara; and great-grandchildren, Evalynn Nicole Pena, Gilberto Pena III, Orlando Sabian Pena, Chloe Nicole Pena and Natalie Nicole Pena; and sister, Audelia Rodriguez. Susie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
