Marie Carroll Strong Meyer, age 83, of Hobson passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born to Harris Ivy Strong and Madeleine Gabriella Barberi Strong on October 8, 1938.
Marie married Andre “Andy” Bernard Meyer on April 27, 1963 in Memphis, TN. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Throughout her life she worked as a teacher, tax preparer, volunteer EMT/firefighter, volunteer Girl Scout leader, a volunteer 4-H leader, and a Pink Lady for Otto Kaiser Hospital. Marie enjoyed cooking and entertaining with her spiritual gift of hospitality. She loved to do arts & crafts, crocheting, gardening, and working with stained glass. She often taught other people how to enjoy the same hobbies. She also kept a lovely koi pond in the backyard. Marie was strong in her faith and was a good example to her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother, Harris “Bud” Ivy Strong Jr.
Marie is survived by her husband, Andy Meyer; her daughters, Andrea Meyer Rudd (son-in-law Stacy) of Midlothian, TX, Adrienne Meyer of Karnes City, TX and Annette Meyer Henke (son-in-law David) of Coy City, TX; grandchildren, Jaran Rudd, Simon Rudd, Emily Rudd, Jett Rudd, Paige Willett, Garrett Willett, Joshua Henke, Sara Henke Lehmann, Taylor Henke; and great-grandchildren, Kaydon Willett, Matty Soliz, Casen Lehmann, Austin Lehmann.
A viewing will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. following the viewing. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, September 19, 2022 beginning 10:00 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City with the burial at Hobson Catholic Cemetery following mass.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Willett, Taylor Henke, Joshua Henke, Jaran Rudd, Simon Rudd, Matty “Manny” Soliz and honorary pallbearers, Kaydon Willett, and Buddy Ortiz.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home