Marie Olenick, aged 77, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, November 26, 2022. Marie was a lifelong resident of Falls City, TX.
Marie loved her family, and after the passing of her husband, she, and her brother Tom, lived together for many years and were constant companions. If you would see Tom, you would almost certainly see Marie.
Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse Olenick, her mother Flavia Moczygemba, and her brother, Lester Moczygemba.
Marie is survived by her three brothers, Thomas Moczygemba, Jerry Moczygemba (Jane) and Michael Moczygemba (Angie) all of Falls City. She is also survived by her niece, Jamie Moczygemba, and four nephews, Kevin and Jason Moczyemba, and Brandon and Ryan Moczygemba, along with many other nieces and nephews, and cousins.
We know that Marie is now happily reunited with her husband, mother and brother.
Services are being held on Friday, December 2nd at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.; the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Andrzej Waszczenko officiating. Burial will follow the mass at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
