Marilyn Catherine Patricia Zolkoski, 93, departed this life to be with our Lord in Heaven on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A life-long resident of Poth, Marilyn and her husband, Ed Zolkoski, had recently moved to a retirement community near their daughter, Cynthia Adiano, in College Station. The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at The Parc at Traditions and the employees of Compassionate Care Hospice for the outstanding care and support given to Marilyn. Special thanks also to the many caregivers and friends in Poth whose attention and love made it possible for Ed and Marilyn to stay in their beloved home for so many years.
Marilyn Catherine Patricia Reinhard was born to Theresa Moczygemba Reinhard and Edward Henry Reinhard, in Poth, Texas, on February 3, 1926. The baby of the family, Marilyn enjoyed growing up in Poth with her siblings, Myrtle and Gilbert, and graduated from Poth High School in 1943. On election night of 1944, at a U.S.O. dance in San Antonio, Texas, Marilyn’s world would forever change when she was asked to dance by Edward Chester Zolkoski of Cleveland, Ohio, who was stationed in Texas with the Army. After meeting each other’s families, including a train ride to Cleveland by herself (Marilyn’s first time to leave Texas), the two were engaged and later married in Poth at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on June 5, 1946. After a quick stint in Cleveland, the couple settled in Poth and soon welcomed three children, Michael, Cynthia and Martin. Marilyn started teaching during World War II with an emergency certificate and continued to substitute teach and work when possible while raising her children. In 1960, she decided to go back to college, earning her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1964 and her master’s degree in 1968 from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio. She continued to teach in the Poth school system until she retired in 1988, and often noted that “teaching was one of the joys of my life.” That joy included seeing her former students around town and hearing stories about their lives and families.
In her spare time, Marilyn enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and traveling with Ed and their family to as many places as she could go, including the beach (any beach, especially Rockport), Caribbean cruises, Las Vegas, Montreal, Acapulco, Aruba, Cancun, the Panama Canal, Alaska, Montana, Ohio, California, Georgia, Wisconsin, Missouri, Hawaii and tours up and down the East and West coasts. She also enjoyed playing tennis and excelled in bowling, earning many trophies during her years in the TWBA bowling league. Marilyn was also an active member of her local church parish, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, having been a member of the Catholic Daughters since 1947 and a leader within the Sultanas de Bejar Women’s Auxiliary. She and Ed spent countless hours playing bridge and cards with their friends and family, including her beloved ladies bridge club. She was a famously talented baker and loved to entertain in her home and surround her family with friends, fun and music. One of her lasting legacies is her love of music, which she certainly passed to many of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most will remember Marilyn for her infectious smile, kind heart, quick wit and devotion to her family, community and faith. She was truly a blessing to all who knew her and it is her family’s hope that her legacy will live on in Poth and beyond for years to come through them and others who knew and loved her.
Marilyn is predeceased by her parents, Theresa and Edward Reinhard, her brother and sister-in-law, Gilbert and Dorothy Reinhard, her sister and brother-in-law, Myrtle and Jack Lane, and her son, Martin Henry Zolkoski. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Ed Zolkoski, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Donna Zolkoski of Richmond, Texas, daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Michael Adiano of Bryan, Texas, daughter-in-law, Margie Zolkoski Zaiontz of Falls City, Texas, her beloved grandchildren; Kristine Farris, Karen Bratcher and husband, Eric, Michael Sean Zolkoski and wife, Staci, Michelle Schumaker and husband, Todd, Amy Zolkoski Cann and husband, Taylor, Mason Zolkoski and Claire Zolkoski, and her twelve great-grandchildren who were the apples of her eye: Kailey, Ashleigh and Stone Farris; Melody and Avery Bratcher; Zoe and Colton Zolkoski; Reese and Nash Schumaker; and Henry, Emma and Frances Cann. Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Poth, Texas, followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, followed by Interment in the Blessed Sacrament Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be: Mason Zolkoski, Michael Sean Zolkoski, Taylor Cann, Stone Farris, Eric Bratcher and Todd Schumaker. Marilyn’s family would like to invite all guests to the parish hall for lunch and fellowship in her honor immediately after the services on Monday. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Marilyn’s honor to the Poth Education Foundation at P.O. Box 1082, Poth, Texas 78147 or www.potheducationfoundation.us.
