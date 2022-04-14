Marilyn Tips Liska, age 75, left this earth to be with our Heavenly Father on April 9, 2022. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and a dear friend. Marilyn will always be remembered for her devotion to her family, her sweet disposition, and her kind, loving heart that was felt by all who knew her.
Marilyn was born in Beeville, Texas on March 14, 1947, to Gus J. Tips III and LaDell Tips. She was raised in Runge, Texas, where she grew up riding horses on their ranch with her younger brother Glenn. She graduated as Valedictorian of Runge High School Class of 1965, where she excelled in math and science. She fell in love with her life-long friend and high school sweetheart, Ray Liska. Ray and Marilyn followed one another to The University of Texas in Austin where they were married in 1968 during their senior year. Marilyn graduated with Honors completing her Bachelors degree in Pharmacy in 1969.
The couple moved to Corpus Christi in 1971, where Marilyn worked as a pharmacist for over 42 years. Ray and Marilyn enjoyed 53 years of marriage and over 69 years together as friends. Together Marilyn and Ray had two daughters, Melissa and Brandy. Her girls were the joy of her life, and she was actively involved in her children’s schools and sports activities. This devotion carried over to her grandchildren. “Mimi” would visit often, cheer her grandkids on from the stands during sports or dance recitals and spend hours playing with dolls, toys and card games. Marilyn deeply loved her family and friends and cherished all her times spent with them.
Marilyn was always up for an adventure and seized opportunities to travel and experience life to its fullest. She was an avid reader, and she always looked forward to book club meetings and Bible studies. Marilyn loved tennis and played regularly until she was in her late 60s. She enjoyed participation in local community clubs including Cotillion Alegra, The Art Museum of South Texas Collectors Club, the local Chi Omega Sorority Alumnae chapter, and supported many local and national charities. Marilyn was a woman of faith who instilled the love for the Lord in her children. Her strength of character and beautiful spirit will live on in each of us forever.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Raymond Liska; daughter, Melissa Parigi and her husband Travis Parigi, (Reid, Lauren, William) of Houston; daughter, Brandy Loving and her husband Patrick McCullough (Colton, Kaitlyn, Hunter) of Austin; brother, Glenn Tips of Corpus Christi; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Carolyn Liska of Donna; brother-in-law Glenn Jones of Hewitt, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews, Wayne Palmer Jr. of Pryor, Oklahoma, Wade Palmer of Pryor, Oklahoma, Jessica Korenek of Corpus Christi, Landon Liska of Edinburg, Stacey Varos of Taos, New Mexico, Heath Jones of Enterprise, Alabama, Valerie Jones of Enterprise, Alabama, and Garth Jones of Hewitt, Texas.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Gus J. Tips III and LaDell Murray Tips; her aunts and uncle Ruth Yates Bell, Mabel Tips Riedel and Clarence Riedel with whom she was extremely close; father-in-law, Rudolph Liska; mother-in-law, Norma Liska; brother-in-law, Rudolf “Buddy” Liska; sister-in-law, Terrilyn Liska Jones; and son-in-law, Matthew Loving.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on April 18, 2022, at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home (4357 Ocean Drive), and a Vigil Service/Celebration of Life will begin at 7:00 pm that same evening. The Vigil Service will be live streamed by Seaside Memorial Funeral home at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1649980674178662.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on April 19, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (3350 South Alameda). The family welcomes anyone to join them for a lunch gathering immediately following the mass at the Lady of Knock Hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The graveside service will be held at the Runge Cemetery in Runge, Texas at 3:30 pm on April 19.
In the spirit of celebrating Marilyn’s life, we are asking people to wear the happy and bright colors of spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in the Memory of Marilyn Liska via the website: act.alz.org so we may help to find a cure for future generations.