Marion Clell Whitehead was born in Paducah, Texas on April 23, 1933 to William Clell and Gladys Damey (Beeson) Whitehead. He passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 in Karnes City, Texas. Marion grew up mainly in Abilene, Texas and graduated from Abilene High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Janet (Cutbirth) Whitehead in 1953. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2017.
After high school, Marion and Patsy were married and began their life together, both working towards Marion graduating college. After several years of working and going to school, and also serving in the Army, Marion graduated from Texas Tech with a degree in Petroleum Engineering and went to work for Schlumberger in the oil fields of Canada.
Both his ambition, and the Canadian winters, caused him to set his sights on law school. He attended law school at the University of Texas in Austin and graduated and passed the Bar in 1963. Upon graduation, he worked for law firms in both Lubbock and San Antonio before entering into a law partnership in Karnes City, with Walter R. Long, which lasted over 40 years.
Marion was a member of the Kenedy Church of Christ, an avid golfer, mechanic, machinist, and wood worker. He spent much of his free time on the golf course or working in his backyard shop. He also enjoyed hunting in South Texas and fishing in the mountains of Colorado.
He is survived by his son, Ronald Scott Whitehead; daughter-in-law, Julie Robertson Whitehead; and grandson, William Max Whitehead. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patsy Janet (Cutbirth); parents, William Clell and Gladys Damey Whitehead; brothers, Elton, Bruce, and Dwayne; and sister, Bessie Marie Deline.
He was loved dearly and will be missed.
A visitation will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28th at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30th at Ross Cemetery in Baird, Tx.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kenedy Church of Christ or the Scottish Rites Children’s Hospital.
