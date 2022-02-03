Marjorie Gordon Pawelek, 75 of Nixon, peacefully left this world February 1, 2022. She was born August 2,1946, to the late Cecil and Lola Boatright Gordon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jimmy Moy; son-in-law, Dirk Wynne.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Alvin Pawelek; children, Barry Moy (Dawn), Jack Pope, and Ashley Wynne; grandchildren, Megan Moy, Madison Pope, Ainsley Pope, Seth Wynne, and Jax Wynne; sister, Rita Salge; nieces, Misty Pyatt and Nicole Leasman.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon. A rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service following with Father Ouseph Kuriakose officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Union Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Marjorie’s honor to either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Services are entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon, TX 830 582-1521
