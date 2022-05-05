Mark Edward Moczygemba passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, at the age of 65, surrounded by his loving wife and three children. Mark was born in Falls City, TX, on September 21, 1956, the youngest son of the late Frank and Theresa Moczygemba. He married his high school sweetheart, Lynette Broll, on May 26, 1979, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa, TX. He graduated from Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and pursued his passion for engineering at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, TX, where he worked for 35 years. Mark’s coworkers became lifelong friends. He remained a licensed Professional Engineer to the end, finding every opportunity to help family or strangers with the skills God had gifted him. Mark enjoyed ranching with his wife, fishing, playing sports, and teaching his kids and grandchildren all he had to offer. Through it all, Mark led his family in their strong Catholic faith.
Mark is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Lynette; his 3 children: Meredith Wright and her husband Andrew, Pamela Antal and her husband Jeffrey, and Jason Moczygemba and his wife Jennifer; and his 6 grandchildren: Dalton, John, Laura, Mark, Grace, and Kamryn. He is also survived by his 6 siblings: Sister Dorothy Moczygemba, Lee Moczygemba, Alvin Moczygemba, Evelyn Michalec, Gene Moczygemba, and Irene Woelfel.
Family, friends, and coworkers will all describe Mark as the example of honesty, integrity, strength, and faith. Mark never faltered in speaking the truth, he was strong in his Christian morals, he worked hard at everything he did, and even when his strength was failing him, he found a way to worship our Lord and Savior.
We would like to thank all the medical staff who cared for Mark along his journey, especially those at Texas Oncology and Embrace Hospice for their unwavering compassion and support.
The visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City, TX. The rosary and funeral mass will be celebrated immediately following the visitation with Father Stanislaw Marciniak at 10 a.m. The interment will be in the Falls City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Moczygemba, Andrew Wright, Jeffrey Antal, Gene Moczygemba, Harvey Broll, Kevin Moczygemba, Nathan Moczygemba, and Brian Moczygemba.
