Mark J. Steele died unexpectedly at his home in Gatlinburg, TN on September 29th, 2020. He was 58 years old.
He was born January 18, 1962, in Beeville, TX, but had called the Smoky Mountains his home for many years. An avid backpacker and photographer, Mark loved life and nature and spent much of his time in the mountains. Mark’s spirit will rest there now as a servant of the land. He will be the path that guides us over the mountain peaks and valleys, by the streams and fields. A specter by the fire that lays us to rest at night. When the sun breaks and we awake, let it be that we seize the day. Where there is dirt, he will reside and walk with us.
Mark is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lori; their daughter, Tiffany Devol; his grandsons, Dante and Julien Devol; his parents, Patsy and Bobby Uzzell and David Byer (now deceased); his sister, Suzanne Braden; brother, Matt Steele; nieces, cousins, extended family and friends. Mark attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated A.C. Jones High School Class of 1980. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in his honor.
