Mary Agnes Zimmernann, age 94, of Gillett, Texas passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 in Floresville, Texas. She was born to John and Pauline Yosko in Poth, Texas on October 6, 1927.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, William Charles Zimmermann; son, Larry Nathan Zimmermann; great granddaughter; Kenzley Grace Moy; and silbings, Margaret, George, and Martha.
She is survived by her sons, William Zimmermann Jr. and wife Jo Ann of San Antonio, and Jimmie Zimmermann and wife Debi of Gillett; daughter, Sharon Godwin and husband Aihn of Schertz; daughter-in-law, Pati Zimmermann; twelve grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and siblings, Leona, John, Gladys, Rose, and Dorothy.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, also at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Hermann Sons Treybig Cemetery in Gillett.
Serving as pallbearers are Danny Zimmermann, Matthew Zimmermann, Luke Zimmermann, Layne Zimmermann, Caleb Godwin, Brandon Seidel, and Jacob Moy.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home