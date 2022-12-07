Mary Alice Braniff, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Mary was born on August 31, 1950, in Beeville, Texas to Clement “Clem” Huser and Loriene Braden Huser.
Mary graduated from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville in 1968. She went on to attend and graduate from Texas A&I Kingsville. During her time in college, she discovered her passion for education and desire to teach and mold future generations. She completed her studies with a Bachelor’s in Education. Shortly after receiving her degree, she began her memorable career as an elementary school teacher.
Mary Braniff became a well-respected and beloved math teacher of Falls City ISD. She loved Falls City school, her co-workers, and most of all, her students. Ask any one of her former students and they will tell you she prepared them with her Mad-Minute practice, her daily homework packets, and her simple, but affective words of encouragement. Her commendable career lasted more than 40 years. Even after retirement, she carried on her passion for teaching and preparing students by becoming a highly requested substitute teacher and tutoring students in math.
Mary married Timothy “Tim” Braniff of Kenedy, Texas on June 23, 1973, and they were blessed with three children, Kimberly, Michael, and Jaclyn. The two were each other’s lifelong partner and friend. They established their forever home in Falls City, Texas. You would have typically seen the two outside enjoying one another’s company or waving and talking to everyone that passed by. You could have also found them in the Falls City Catholic Church on Sunday mornings where they were active members for many years. Mary and Tim also enjoyed taking trips to the casinos in Eagle Pass, Louisiana, and Oklahoma with their families. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this summer and is now reunited for eternity with their Savior, Jesus Christ.
Mary had many passions. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and all the traditions that they shared for each holiday. She also loved baking. Mary would remember everyone’s favorite dessert and be sure to make it for them each year on their birthdays or “just because.” She enjoyed working outside in her yard and flowerbeds year-round. While outside she would typically feed the birds because she believed when you heard birds chirping God was present. She loved getting up early in the morning to drink coffee and pray the rosary. Mary’s devout faith and servant heart was evident to all who knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Timothy Braniff; father, Clement Huser; mother, Loriene Huser; sister, Virginia Huser; father-in-law John “Jack” Braniff; and mother-in-law Lizzie Braniff. Mary is survived by her three children; her daughter Kimberly and husband Russell Kowalik and their three children, August “Nate,” Shay, and Daylen; her son, Michael; her daughter, Jaclyn and her daughter, Zaphea; her sisters Dorothy (Kenneth) West, Teresa (Tony) Sauceda; and her brother Frank Huser; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, at 9 a.m., with a rosary at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City, Texas. The funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. also in the church. Burial will follow in the Falls City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Butler, Jake Butler, Travis Walton, Justin Sekula, Kenneth West III, and Nate Kowalik.
Mary loved gardening and working in her flowerbeds as much as she loved Falls City ISD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Falls City Independent School District for beautification and landscaping in memory of Mrs. Mary Braniff.