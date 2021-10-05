Mary Alice Handley, 93, formerly of Karnes City, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, in Cuero, Texas. She was born on August, 30, 1928, to G.C. Parrott and Lee Illa Ketner Parrott in Kosse, Texas.
She married Jim Handley on February 2, 1947. Mary Alice was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Karnes City. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mary Alice is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Handley; son, Jack Handley; daughter, Jimmie Fenner, brothers, Jack, J.K., Walter, Wallace, and Bobby Parrott; and sister, Lola Fay Martin.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Handley; son-in-law, Donnie Fenner; grandson, Jamie Fenner and Jefferey Fenner; special niece, Jodie Fay Winn, as well as many other nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Nate Ingle officiating. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home