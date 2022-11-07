Mary Alice May, a lifelong resident of Kenedy, Texas, entered into eternal rest, at her home, November 3, 2022, at 3:06 a.m., at the age of 92. Mary Alice was born and raised in Kenedy, Tx, October 2,1930, the daughter of Sam A. May and Lois Harl May. Mary Alice enjoyed her life in Kenedy and on February 12, 1949, married Paul K. May. They raised eight wonderful children and were married for sixty four years.
Mary Alice could always be seen at school anytime treats or parties were needed for her children and their classmates. Even though she didn’t participate in sports, she and Paul drove far and wide to see their children and grandchildren participate in numerous activities. Teams couldn’t have had a better cheerleader.
Mary Alice held many offices within the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce and was selected one year as Citizen of the Year. If you needed a parade organized, she and Carolyn MacDonald were your girls. She was also a founding member of the Progressive Study Club of Kenedy, The Kenedy Cemetery Association, the Kenedy Historical society and recognized by the Kenedy Masonic Lodge.
Mary Alice and Paul followed his parents in the restaurant business as owners of Mays and in business with their daughters Candace and Melanie in Barths restaurant. Nearly everyday you could find her behind the counter or “holding court” at the big table in Barths.
Mary Alice is survived by her sister, Cynthia May Roberson of Leakey, Texas. She is also survived by seven of her children, Sharon Rinehart, Mike of Red Rock, Tx., Paul May, Patty, of Canyon Lake, Tx, Candace May of Kenedy, Lyndale Gray, Farrell, of Roanoke, Tx, Elizabeth Miller, Dave, of Sunset, South Carolina, Melanie Ferguson, Tim, of Kenedy, and James May of Kenedy. Mary Alice is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Leslie May, Meredith May Fisherling, Mattison May, Kelsie Gray Schirmann, Austin Gray, Haley Grant, Elizabeth Liberty, Steven Liberty, Colby May, Sheldon May, Kalli Ferguson Ebrom, Mackenzi Ferguson and Courtnie Ferguson, along with their amazing spouses. She is survived by 11 beautiful great grandchildren, Beverly May, and cousin Barbara May Waelder. Mary Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Sam A. May and Lois Harl May, her husband Paul K. May and her daughter, Carol May Liberty.
The May family would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our staff at Barths. Their friendship and dedication to Mary Alice is greatly appreciated. We would also like to thank the New Century Hospice of Victoria, Tx, especially Shelbey and Sergio, along with her physician Dr. Rayford Mitchell. Mary Alice was also blessed to have some wonderful caregivers that played a big part in her care and well-being over the last several years. Their dedication and love was a blessing to the family and Mary Alice. They are Patricia Arnold, Beatrice Morales, Leticia Ramos, Elisa Guevara, Amy Gross, Linda Gonzales, and Sandy Santos.
**Donations may be made to the Kenedy Cemetery Association.