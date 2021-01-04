Mary Ann Arenas of Kenedy, Texas, was born on December 25, 1961, and passed away on December 29, 2020, at the age of 59. Mrs. Arenas is preceded in death by her mother: Rosa Asebedo, her grandson: Dante Arenas and her sister: Lydia Rivera. She is survived by her husband: Carlos Arenas Sr. of Kenedy, TX, her sons: Carlos Arenas Jr., Jose Arenas, Mathew Arenas, daughter: Ashley Torres and five grandchildren. She was a beloved wife and mother who took pride in her family. One of her greatest passions was cooking; she loved to gather her family for long visits with barbecue and plenty of music. She prided herself on living a simple country life and was proud of where she came from. Visitation was held on Sunday, January 3, 2020, from 4:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were held on Sunday, at 7:30p.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Norbert Hermann of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church officiating. Services concluded in chapel. Private inurnment at a later date. 2021.
