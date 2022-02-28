Mary Elizabeth Leinneweber passed into eternal rest on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the age of 86. She was born January 7, 1936 in Agua Dulce, TX to the late Frank Anton and Mary Agnes Bubenek Karkoska.
Mary is survived by her daughters Cindi (David) Rice, Cherlyn (Paul) Ezell, Candyce (Bill) McMonagle, and Marci (Melvin) Ross; her sons Thomas (Sandy) Leinneweber and Gary (Kathy) Leinneweber; her 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; her sister Dorothy Karkoska, her brother Frank Karkoska, Jr., and sister-in-law Jean (Jim) Akana.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Wilton Leinneweber.
No services are scheduled for Ms. Leinneweber at this time.