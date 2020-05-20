Mary Garcia Villarreal, age 82 of Kenedy, Texas passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her residence. Mary was born on January 12, 1938 in Kenedy, Texas to the late Jose R. and Florencia (Perez) Garcia. On December 22, 1960 she married Joe Lopez Villarreal in Kenedy,TX. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and devout member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church serving faithfully as a sacristan and friend to many, who will deeply miss Mary. She is preceded in death by her parents: Jose R. and Florencia(Perez) Garcia; sisters: Juanita Garza and Margaret Beltran; brothers: Jesus Perez Garcia, Jose Perez Garcia, David Perez Garcia, Cipriano Perez Garcia and Guadalupe Perez Garcia. She is survived by her husband: Joe Lopez Villarreal of Kenedy; daughter Florence Bryan and husband Juan M. Bryan Jr. of Kenedy; grandsons: Austin Bryan and wife Victoria of Kenedy, Kristofer Lane Bryan of Kenedy and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.
