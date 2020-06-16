Mary Irene Morales, of Kenedy, TX born on December 21, 1949 in Kenedy, TX to George G. and Mary G. Garza passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 70.
Mary was retired after 20 years of service as a Medication Aide for the Connally Unit.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughters: Deanna Michelle Morales and Aidee Ann Morales both of Kenedy, TX; 4 grandchildren: Rosalio (C.J.) Salinas, Sephra Barron, Giovanni Munoz, Ryan Rivera; two great grandchildren: Jordan Gonzales and Aliza Salinas; sister: Janie Casanova; brothers: Erasmo William “Billy” Garza and George Garza Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation was held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 with a Rosary that was recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel.
Funeral services were held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:0a.m. at our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in Loma Alta Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Saul Salas, Leroy Casnova Jr., Tina Casnova, Tiffany Zapata, Tracy Lopez and Eddie Lopez.
