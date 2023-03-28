It is with love and grief that we share the news of Mary Jane Rudolph Haverlah, age 79, passing away on March 23, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Mary Jane was born September 20, 1943, to Richard G. Rudolph and Agatha Euphrasina Henke of Fashing, Texas. She was the youngest of five children: Alton “Rudy,” Doris, James “Jimmy,” and Otto, all preceding her in passing.
A first-generation Texan, Mary grew up in southern Atascosa County on a farm producing cotton and cattle. Her father immigrated to the United States in 1918 from Germany and after marrying her mother the couple purchased land to start the family business. Mary grew up alongside the many relatives who had settled in the area and continued the traditional German lifestyle, sharing in gatherings and events with the extended family. She attended school at Karnes City High School, participating in 4-H, Future Teachers of America, and was elected an officer of her class. Mary graduated early in 1961 at the age of 17.
Mary met Howard Haverlah during the time she attended church services at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Campbellton and they were married June 2, 1962. The couple moved to San Antonio and raised their three children. They were active members in Holy Name Catholic Church, caring for the church building and the vestments, working on member outreach, volunteering at festivals, and fundraising for the church hall. While the children were young, Mary spent many hours at Foster Elementary as a volunteer, planning the Christmas presentations, sewing costumes for plays, working in the school library and office, and baking for the carnivals.
While volunteering at Foster Elementary, Mary began work as a substitute teacher for the San Antonio school district. After training, she became a full-time, 3rd grade teacher at Highland Hills Baptist Elementary and taught hundreds of students over 16 years of service. Upon retiring, Mary and Howard moved back home to Fashing-Peggy area to operate a ranching business in Atascosa County.
Mary had a special affection for living in rural south Texas and showed concern for the preservation of the land and its unique history. She spent many years working on the restoration of St. Elizabeth Mission, raising funds for new stained-glass windows, pews, and repairs to the building. St. Elizabeth was special to Mary and her family since it was named for her grandmother, a volunteer nurse.
Creating an atmosphere for the entire family on holidays and meals was important to Mary. She was known for her artistic talent in sewing and crafts, as well as making great dishes and desserts. The family would share new ideas, recipes, and cooking tips on every occasion. Mary learned homemaking skills at a young age, and her interest never faded as she continued to prepare food for reunions and family gatherings for decades, revealing many of her secrets to her children and grandchildren. Thanksgiving was a favorite holiday and the family recipes for turkey with southern dressing were compared and discussed every year. Those very simple and special times we shared in the kitchen will be greatly missed and remembered lovingly.
Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years, Howard Haverlah. She is preceded in death by her first-born daughter, Karen, who passed August 22, 1983. She is survived by her daughters Sharon Haverlah Doench of Bulverde and Sandra Haverlah of Austin, son-in-law Bill Doench, and grandchildren Gianna Doench, Taylor McKinion, and Braiden Doench.
Please join the family at the Campbellton Cemetery on April 1, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., for a graveside service. A gathering at the Sacred Heart Church Hall will follow the ceremonies.
For anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guestbook you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.