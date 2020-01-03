On the morning of October 21, 1949 at 7:14am, a beautiful baby girl was born to H.R. and Nina Berry at Memorial Hospital Houston, Texas. They named her Mary Lee. Some 70 years later on December 18, 2019 at 6:45am, Mary Lee Berry Sparkman passed away into her Savior’s arms at home in her sleep with her family close by.
Mary Lee met her soul mate and business partner in High School and they were married for almost 50 years. Mary Lee was an outstanding daughter, sister, wife, mother, daughter in law, aunt, grandma and business woman. Mike and Mary Lee were married on April 20, 1970 they started their own business in October 1978.
She was a life member of Brazoria County Fair Association and Brazoria County Cattlemen’s Association, and Director of the Angleton Chamber Commerce
Mary Lee was a devoted mother to her only son, Lenny, born on Nov 22, 1974. She was very proud of him and all his accomplishments. Lenny’s most precious little redhead changed Mary Lee’s priorities and life forever, when her first and only grandson was born in Nov 2008; he was the apple of her eye.
She was preceded in death by her parents H.R. and Nina Berry, Aunt Francis Berry of Texarkana, Father and Mother in law Kenneth and Effie Mae Sparkman, and Brother in law Richard Sparkman.
Left to grieve in her passing is husband Mike, son Lenny (Michelle) her grandson Cole Michael that she adored, Sister in law Connie Sparkman Koehl, Brother and Sister in law Lee and Nancy Berry, nieces Kimber, Dusty, Stormy, nephew Kevin Berry and numerous cousins.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Clem, Mitch Dorsey, Kenny Hayes, Jimmy Jordan, Jack Seal, John West, Wayne Haught, David Soria, and Jack Taylor.
Services were held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a service to follow from 11 until noon. There will be a celebration of life to follow.
In lieu of normal remembrance, Mary Lee would appreciate a donation to the Brazoria County Cattleman’s Association scholarship fund in her honor or to small cell carcinoma cancer research.
