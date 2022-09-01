Mary Lou and Eloy Nunez

Mary Lou Nunez, age 60, of Runge passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born to Frances and Elisandro Torres on November 5, 1961.
Mary Lou married Eloy on November 5, 1983 in Runge. Throughout her life she was a loving mother, momo, daughter, sister, aunt, and godmother. Mary Lou worked as a bank teller for 20+ years. She then started working as the secretary of the Runge Housing Authority, where she later with pride took the position of Executive Director. She worked with amazing coworkers that she loved and respected. Mary Lou’s whole world was her family. She enjoyed attending every game, performance, or ceremony her family took part in and loved nothing more than spoiling her grandchildren. Mary Lou was a hard worker with a giving heart and will be missed deeply by her family.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by Frances Torres (mother), Elisandro Torres (father).
Mary Lou is survived by brother Tommy (Nancy) Torres, sister Nilda (Frankie) Reyna, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and godchildren.
Eloy Nunez, age 60, of Runge passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was born to Ignacia and Jose Nunez on May 29, 1962.
Eloy was a loving father, popo, son, brother, uncle, and godfather throughout his life. Eloy worked in the oil field for many years, holding many titles from driver to salesman. Just like his wife, Eloy’s sole focus in life was to make sure his family was taken care of. He enjoyed playing with and spoiling his grandchildren and just like Mary Lou, could be found cheering on his family at everything they participated in. Eloy was a fourth year diaconate student. This journey brought him as well as Mary Lou closer to God and allowed them to serve the Lord by spreading his word to all of those around them. Eloy was a fun-loving and caring person who will be deeply missed.
Eloy is preceded in death by Ignacia Nunez (mother), Jose Nunez (father), Joe Nunez (brother), and Sandy Nunez-Tenberg (sister).
Eloy is survived by brothers Paul (Lillie) Nunez, Victor (Solidad) Nunez, Gerardo (Diana) Nunez, Adam Nunez, David Nunez, Roland (Mary Jane) Nunez, and sisters Eva (Nasario) Ochoa, and Mary (Randy) Hall and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and godchildren.
Together Mary Lou and Eloy are survived by their daughers Mandy Schuenemann and Loree (Joe) Jefferson, their son Brandon Nunez, and grandchildren Daylyn Arigullin, Haydyn Schuenemann, Taydym Schuenemann, Eralynn Jefferson, Bryella Jefferson, Axtyn Valdez, Christian Nunez, Nieley Valdez, and Emerie Jefferson.
Eloy and Mary Lou were both active members in A.C.T.S. Through this they were able to make cherished memories and friends. Both spoke very highly of their experiences and how it changed their lives. We know they would love for us to include that if anyone has a desire to experience the love of Jesus Christ to please attend an ACTS retreat.
A visitation will start at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge, TX. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Monday, September 5th the funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Kenedy, TX.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home