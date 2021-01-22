Mary Louise Pawelek, who resided in Mountainburg, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, Heart of Hospice Inpatient Unit at Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was born December 23, 1935, in Chester, Arkansas, to the late Lonnie Friddle and Annie Thomlinson Friddle. She was 85 years old. She was preceded in death by a son, Tony Sczpanik; and a daughter, Carolyn Dzuik.
Louise loved dancing, rodeo's, and horses. She also loved to cook, and she enjoyed her coffee.
She is survived by a daughter, LaDonna Cadena; two brothers, Johnny Friddle and Archie Friddle; two sisters Ailene Irvan and Brenda Lane; four grandchildren, D'eidre Schendel-Janssen, Jeremy Dzuik, Joshua Dzuik, and Nathan Sturm; six great-grandchildren, Hailey Lakey, Cameron Lakey, Riley Dziuk, Brody Dziuk, Jeremy Dziuk and Avery Dziuk
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith, 914 N. 32nd St. Fort Smith, AR 72903. (479) 434-3901 or (479) 965-8202
