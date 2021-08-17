Mattie Lippe, 81, of Gillett, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. She was born Aug. 8, 1940, in Nixon to the late Alexander and Elsie Placker Hall. Mattie enjoyed sewing, drinking her coffee and watching the wildlife around the deer feeder, was a member of the Eagles Nest Tribe, loved everything about the Native American culture and enjoyed listening to karaoke with friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Barry) Moy; grandchildren, Megan Moy, Anika Bywater and Samantha Cascella; sister, Margie Norman; nephews, Danny, Stevie and Jamie Norman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Studlar; brother, Buddy Hal; sister, Hattie Bruce; and nephews, Matthew Hall, Eddie and Donnie Bruce.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Gillett Cemetery in Gillett.
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.