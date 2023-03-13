Stockdale, Texas – Max L. Tumlinson Jr. received his heavenly wings December 16, 2022. Max was born in Denver City, Texas on February 18, 1964 to the late Maxie Lee Tumlinson Sr. and Linda Lange Fowler. He married Angie Baker in 1987 in Brunswick, Georgia. They had four children Victor Sanders, Joshua Tumlinson, Cory Tumlinson, and Benji Tumlinson.
Max never met a stranger and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. Max held many jobs over the years, he was very talented and excelled at whatever he chose to do. He was a big brother, little brother and the uncle that let you sit in his lap and drive. Max loved life and lived it to the fullest and by his own rules. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed by so many.
Max was preceded in death by his parents Maxie L Tumlinson Sr., and Linda Lang Fowler, his paternal grandparents Ruby and Phil Tumlinson, maternal grandparents Lydia and Alfred Lang, brother Ronnie Mack Tumlinson Sr., and infant son Joshua Tumlinson. He is survived by his children, Victor Sanders (Chelsea), Cory Tumlinson, Benji Tumlinson, Alexandra Flores Hutto, brother Mack Tumlinson Sr.; sisters, Joyce Spivey (Steve), Teri Zengerle (Curtis), and Christi Tumlinson; grandsons, Dalton Ray Tumlinson, Ryan Sanders; granddaughter, Alyssa Sanders; nieces, Andrea Hennon (Brian), Heather Summers (Mason) Breanna Tumlinson, Theresa Macias (Jimmy), Katie Newman (Chad); nephews, Ronnie Mack Tumlinson Jr. (Brittany), John Tumlinson (Jessica), Danny Andreas (Brenda), Mack Tumlinson Jr, Russell Tumlinson, Steve Tumlinson (Julie), Tim Zengerle (Elyese); and numerous great nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial and reception held at the Stockdale City Community Building from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 25 to celebrate Max’s life followed by a private burial.