Maxie Lou McNally, 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Karnes City, Texas. Maxie was born on February 11, 1925, to Finis A Berry and Lilly Gertrude Summey.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, William McNally.
Survivors include her son William P. McNally, Jr. and his wife Rose; granddaughters Amy McNally and Cynthia McNally; and great-grandson Tyler McNally (son of Amy).
Maxie loved life and never let age keep her from doing and going. She loved traveling, and in her lifetime she visited every state in the United States, traveled most of Europe, Japan and Hong Kong. Her frequent traveling partner was her sister Eleanor Bentley. She also went on bus tours with friends. When you saw Maxie, she was always beautifully dressed with hair fixed, jewelry on and lipstick! Everything of essential importance was kept in her purse! She drove her car until illness began in March 2020. Maxie was a competitive domino player and played with anyone who would sit down and stay a while, and she knew the RULES to any game she played! Her mind was sharp, up to her day of passing, and she could tell you of events that had happened through the years and always complimented others on their attire or their hair. She belonged to the First Baptist Church in Karnes City and spent many years as a Sunday School Teacher. For 42 years, Maxie was a volunteer and life member of the “Pink Ladies” (Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Club), working in their gift shop every Tuesday and seldom missing any meetings or functions, well into her 80s. Her Pink Lady service pins were so long, they reached to her waist. She loved the Birthday Club and was instrumental in its beginning years as well as keeping the club going as new members were welcomed. She attended Birthday Club until the time that Covid-19 prevented the gatherings. Maxie had also been active in the Karnes City Arts and Crafts Club and the Home and Garden Club. Membership to any organization meant she gave her time, energy and effort to that organization’s goals and missions.
Maxie was a very independent woman and gave more than she ever would accept. She never wanted to be a burden to anyone, but if she wanted to attend a function, she would find a way to get there! Maxie had a strong will and knew what she believed. Through the years, many friends and neighbors would check in on Maxie and bring her treats. She loved those banana shakes! To these friends and neighbors, we know she offers her sincere thanks. Thank you for your visits, your friendship, your assistance.
When Maxie became ill and required physical assistance, the Lord brought more people into her life that came to love her dearly. They were called “Team Maxie”. This team was comprised of Susan, Delores, Patsy, Stacy, David and Sharon. Amazing caregivers that would drop everything to help her. Due to Covid-19, Maxie’s family could often not come from San Antonio. Much communication was via phone. When visits were possible, William, Rose, Amy, Cindy and Tyler came to visit and bring ALL kinds of goodies—Maxie’s favorites. She constantly bragged about her great-grandson, Tyler, who brought her so much joy as he would snuggle and give her hugs and bring her special balloons. Her family was very appreciative of “Team Maxie” that was filling in where they could not. Many in the community came together to help Maxie. The Baptist men built her an amazing ramp, finished just in time for Maxie’s return from the hospital. Friends also helped prepare her home for her return---so many donated their time and resources and you know who you are. Thank you!!!
Maxie opened our eyes to truly see the hand of God. The Lord provided just what was needed, when it was needed at the hands of his servants. We are reminded that nothing is impossible and that each of us are hands and feet of our Lord, and we so saw this through Maxie’s life and especially the last 6 months of her life.
For Maxie, Heaven is a promotion so there is no doubt she is whole and free to move about again!
Visitation was held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City, Texas. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. Ed Griffin officiating at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, Texas.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers, to please donate to the First Baptist Church of Karnes City, Texas, at 406 E. Calvert, Karnes City, Texas 78118.
Rhodes Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.