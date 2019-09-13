Funeral services for Melba Pettiette, 68, of Nacogdoches, will be held at 11:00am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home with Brother Michael McArthur officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00am – 11:00am on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Melba was born on December 4, 1950 and spent her childhood in Karnes City, Texas. She graduated Karnes City High School in 1969. One evening as Melba was waitressing at Barth’s Restaurant in Kenedy, Texas, a handsome young man came in with his friends. Larry Pettiette asked for the beautiful waitress’s phone number, and the rest is history. They were married on June 14, 1969. Larry and Melba recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a wonderful party filled with family and friends. Their 50 years together have been filled with love and laughter and memories that filled their hearts.
Melba spent 21 years as an employee of Aramark, working at Stephen F. Austin State University where she made many lasting friendships. She also spent several years in Pleasanton, where she enjoyed working at the First Baptist Church Child Development Center alongside her friends and the children there.
Melba loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She and Larry attended all the kids school events, parties and activities. They also loved attending family get-togethers where they enjoyed the culinary creations by their children.
During the last several years, Melba & Larry have truly loved having their two oldest grandchildren, Bobby & Loren living with them while attending SFA State University.
The past 4 years have been greatly memorable for Larry and Melba, as they have enjoyed their retirement, allowing them to spend each and every day with the love of their lives…..each other. They also enjoyed Toledo Bend Dutch Oven Cooking every 3rd Saturday of the month, trying new recipes and being in the outdoors with friends and family.
Melba is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry Pettiette of Nacogdoches; daughters, Stacey Vandrovec & husband, Bob of Huxley and Lora Huerta and husband, Daniel of Lufkin; sons, Wade Pettiette and wife, Tiffany of Central Heights and Jared Pettiette and wife, Jeanette of Hot Springs Village, Arkansa; brother, Alfred Hedtke, Jr. and wife, Charlene of Giddings, Texas; sister, Brenda Janysek & husband, Leo of Kenedy, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Blanche Driver Hedtke.
Pallbearers will be Wade Pettiette, Jared Pettiette, Bob Vandrovec, Daniel Huerta, Kevan Kedtke, Benji Pettiette, Kade Pettiette, Caleb Janysek, and Luke Pettiette.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald “Pug” King, Bubba Vanderstucken, Charles Pettiette, Alfred Hedtke, Jr., and Leo Janysek.
