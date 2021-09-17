Melissa Antuna

Melissa Grace Schield was born July 6, 1982, in Cheyenne County, Kansas. She was the 3rd of 4 children born to Larry Marvin and Sara Elisabeth (Sowers) Schield. She passed away on September 9, 2021, in Seguin, Texas, at the age of 39.
Melissa was raised in St. Francis, a rural farming community in Northwest Kansas. As a kid, she enjoyed swimming, badminton, volleyball, softball, football, playing outside, and animals - she especially loved dogs and horses. As a teenager, Melissa made the eternity-altering decision to follow Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. This choice helped write every future chapter of her life, and solidified her calling - to invest in youth.
Melissa graduated from St. Francis Community High School and attended college in Waxahachie, Texas. It was at Southwestern Assemblies of God University that she met the love of her life; Melissa was then married to Jeffrey Wayne Antuna on September 18, 2001. To this blessed union, three sons were born: Aaron, Nathan and Ryan. Once their last child entered school, Melissa determined to complete her university degree via distance education at SAGU. During this season of raising boys and studying, “Ms. Missy” invested many years as a youth minister and outreach leader at Emmanuel Assembly of God Church in Poth, Texas, which brought her much joy and purpose. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in December of 2014.
In July 2015, Melissa began her successful educational career in Karnes City ISD. Throughout her short tenure as a teacher at Roger E. Sides Elementary, “Mrs. Antuna” molded countless young minds with her sincere love for all students, her infectious smile and positivity and an unlimited, supernatural supply of patience. She believed that all children could learn, and spent countless hours perfecting her craft, whilst conquering every instructional challenge with which she was faced. Although all her boys are Poth Pirates, Melissa was also a proud Badger and loved and appreciated the faculty members, staff, and administration with whom she served alongside, in the community of Karnes City.
Melissa loved music, especially singing worship and watching her boys march in the band and play a variety of instruments. She enjoyed writing, gardening, painting, reading, board games, puzzles, movie nights and every waking moment spent with family. Although she wore many hats such as mentor, motivator, coach and counselor, Melissa fulfilled her every dream by becoming a wife, a mother, a teacher, and a willing vessel for the Kingdom of God. Melissa never knew a stranger, and the joy of Christ radiated in her every conversation and encounter with others.
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
Melissa is survived by her adoring family: husband, Jeff and sons, Aaron, Nathan and Ryan Antuna, Floresville, TX; parents, Larry and Sara Schield, Kyle, TX; brother, Joe Schield and wife, Amy, Lee’s Summit, MO; sister, Chrissy Schield, Dallas, TX; and brother, Jesse Schield, Elmendorf, TX. She is also survived by four nieces, a nephew, and a host of extended family and friends who loved her so.
She was truly a ray of sunshine... Melissa’s legacy will live on through her children, students, and all who were blessed to encounter her kindness, servant’s heart, and beautiful soul.
“She was beautiful, for the way she thought. She was beautiful, for the sparkle in her eyes when she talked about something she loved. She was beautiful, for her ability to make other people smile, even if she was sad. She wasn’t beautiful for something as temporary as her looks. She was beautiful, deep down to her soul.
“She was beautiful, for the way she thought. She was beautiful, for the sparkle in her eyes when she talked about something she loved. She was beautiful, for her ability to make other people smile, even if she was sad. She wasn’t beautiful for something as temporary as her looks. She was beautiful, deep down to her soul.” - F. Scott Fitzgerald