Meredean Elizabeth Shockome, of Karnes City, Texas was born on March 3, 1940 in Linden, Alabama to Dozier Bonner Hudson and Margaret Elizabeth Wilkinson Hudson passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at her residence surrounded by family at the age of 81. Meredean was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years: Tom LeRoy Shockome and her grandchildren: Anders and Tommy Shockome. She is survived by her sons: Tommy (Debra) Shockome of Kenedy, TX, Tim Shockome of Karnes City, TX and Sam (Frances) Shockome of Calallen,TX; grandchildren: Joseph Shockome, Whitney (Bryan) Thorsen, Catherine Shockome, Alex Shockome, Cynthia Shockome, Victoria Shockome; great grandchildren: Gabriel Shockome, Liam Thorsen and Eathan Thorsen; and other relatives. Visitation Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 9:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel with Graveside services to be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:30a.m. at New Bremen Cemetery with Rev. Thomas Mutz of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, K.C.,TX officiating. Pallbearers; Tom, Tim, Sam Catherine and Debra Shockome and Jimmy Sutton.