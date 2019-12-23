Michael Fitzgerald Williams, 52, of Cuero, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Mr. Williams was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Francis Cianciola and Eddie Jewel Williams Shaw.
Survivors include his mother; stepfather, Little Roy Shaw; sons, Michael Sinclair Williams and Sedgrick Williams; sisters, Wanda Shaw Boyd, Kimberly Joy Shaw, Terri Shaw Lennon; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life Service will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel. Services will conclude there.
