Michael L. Palitza, lifelong resident of Karnes City, passed away at the age of 61 on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Michael was born on September 2, 1961, in Karnes City, Texas to Stanley Pete Palitza and Pauline Pawelek Palitza.
Michael loved the outdoors and all plants, especially flowers. He had his mother’s green thumb.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Pauline Palitza; aunt, Magdeline Pawelek; uncle, Leo Pawelek; brother-in-law, Mike Moody.
Michael is survived by his siblings, Agnes Moody, Rose (Mike) Hopper, Carrie Lynn (John) Harris, Bernice (Charles) Eichman, Lucille Smith and husband Jeronimo Alvear, Felix Palitza, Christie (Mike) Wozniak; numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, in Karnes City, Texas. Funeral services will be held there beginning at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a future date. In lieu of followers, memorial donations may be made out to the family or the American Heart Association.
