Michael Roy Pruski of Pawelekville, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the age of 56 at the Houston Methodist Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 23, 1965, at Jacob’s Creek, the son of Isidore and Cecilia Pruski. He was married in Cestohowa, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church on May 9, 1987, to Julie Gaye Pfeil of Floresville, Texas. They were blessed to have enjoyed 34 wonderful years together.
Michael grew up on a farm in Pawelekville, Texas with his three brothers and three sisters, being the youngest of the seven. He lived a wonderful life with strong Christian values and hard work ethics while involved in many school activities, team sports, farming, ranching and working at the local feed mill. His Fall City High School highlights included being selected as Most Popular, Best Dancer, Mr. F.C.H.S, Football Captain and Honorable Mention-Linebacker.
Michael graduated from Falls City High School in 1983 and soon after was hired by City Public Service of San Antonio where he fulfilled advancing roles as a welder for 11 years. During this time, 27 years ago, Michael was a young father when he was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension, which came on suddenly and caused a rapid lung decline. Ultimately, Michael and Julie packed up their two small children, Amanda and William and moved to Houston where Michael’s urgent care journey began with the transplant team at the Houston Methodist Hospital. On June 22, 1994, Michael received a match donor, and a single lung transplant was performed. After recovery, the weight was lifted off his chest and Michael could freely breath, once again. He was told that if he took care of himself, he would be able to see his grandchildren someday. Well, they were right, he was not only able to have another son, Jacob but was blessed with four grandchildren and another on the way. He was able to enjoy his family, ranch, participate in many activities and keep up with his children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Michael was always FOREVER grateful for his essential caretaker-his wife, Julie, his family, friends, the donor, the Houston Methodist physicians and transplant team. And also, the unconditional love and support from our loving community of neighbors. Michael was one of the longest surviving lung transplant recipients in the world. Ultimately, in Michael’s own words, “Thank you to the Lord all Mighty for making everything possible.”
Michael was a “Beacon of Light,” within the community with a well-spoken “Voice of Reasoning.” He always found a way to make people feel included, enjoyed talking to others and treasured his friendships made along the way. He enjoyed giving his time to better his community and directly help others especially with the Cestohowa parish serving on the Church Council, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, the Men’s club, Knights of Columbus, working at church picnics and serving on the Falls City School Board. He enjoyed many great things with his family and friends working with his children exhibiting livestock, coaching girls’ softball teams, cheering on the sidelines, fishing on the Cibola River, at the coast, spending time at Lake LBJ and attending many family events. Michael instilled in many that “Family is everything which comes first and produces a very special, cherished bond which is something very wonderful. Be there for your family, always!” Michael lived life to the fullest and wanted others to have a life as fun and wonderful, as his was!
Preceded in death by his father, Isidore Pruski, brother, Mark Pruski and sister, Josie (Pruski) Carter, nephew, Al Pruski.
Michael is survived by his wife, Julie (Pfeil) Pruski; daughter, Amanda and husband Corey Stone, sons, William and wife Mary Pruski, and Jacob Pruski; grandchildren, Mason, Anna and Matthew Stone and Arthur Pruski; siblings, Alex Pruski, Chris and husband Johnny Kotara, Joyce and husband Dan Stanush, Jerry and wife Sunny Pruski, brother and sister in- laws, Kent and Brenda Pfeil, Paul and Terry Pfeil, Leona and Jeff Waclawczyk and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
A visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Nativity of the B.V.M. Catholic Church in Cestohowa, Tx. A rosary was recited at 11:30 a.m. and the Funeral Mass followed at 12:00 p.m. also at the Church. Burial followed at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were William Pruski, Jacob Pruski, Corey Stone, Alex Pruski, Jerry Pruski, Johnny Kotara, Dan Stanush, Kent Pfeil, Paul Pfeil, and Jeff Waclawczyk.