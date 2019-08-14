Mildred Giese, 95, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Mrs. Giese was born May 15, 1924, to Mary (Retzloff) and Willie Esse Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Max, in 1996.
Survivors include two sons, Maurice Giese of Harwood and Warren (Jackie) Giese of Cypress; grandchildren, Christina Giese, Tanya Bailey, Dawn Giese; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Bernice Schroeder of Fashing and Janie Froehner of San Antonio.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at Fashing Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cal Farley Boys Ranch, 600 S.W. 11th Ave., Amarillo, Texas 79101-3228; info@calfarley.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.