Mildred Lois Laymance Krueger Emmons passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Methodist Hospital South in Jourdanton, Texas.
Mildred was born Tuesday, April 9, 1929, in Brownsboro, Texas, to Vollie and Cresie Laymance. She married her husband Albert A. Krueger on Tuesday, January 22, 1946. They had two daughters, Linda and Janice. Mildred’s life was surrounded by motherhood. They took in her youngest sister’s children after her passing. Albert and Mildred raised Jerry, Gwendolyn, and Jim as their own children.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Albert A. Krueger and Douglas Emmons; daughter, Janice Mutz; infant grandson; son/nephew, Jerry Layton, and her siblings, VJ, David, Clyde, Carlos, Glyn, Loine, Ina Fay and Tina May.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Linda Mutz of Floresville; son/nephew, Jim Layton and Ashley Simms of San Antonio; daughter/niece, Gwendolyn Layton of San Antonio and her children, Ashley, Cameron, Kaedon and Chloe. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Cassandra and Chris Kahl of Garland, Allen and Deanna Mutz of Amarillo, Craig and Christina Mutz of Floresville, Virgil S. “Scooter” Mutz Jr. and Nicole Cavazos of Hobson; great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Gage, Tyler, Landen, Kaylen, Alexander, Zachary, and Madilyn, and son-in-law, Virgil Mutz Sr.
Graveside services and interment were held on Monday, October 11, 2021. at 10:00 am in New Bremen Cemetery, off CR 189 outside Karnes City.
