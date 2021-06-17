Modesta S. Barrientez “Cat”, 74, of Karnes City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born on June 14, 1946, to Juan H. and Florencia Cantu.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ramon Barrientez; daughter, Annabelle B. Villanueva; grandson, Danny Ryan; sister, Mary Perez; and brother, Angel Cantu.
She is survived by her longtime partner, Joe Ortiz; daughters, Sandra Bunch (James), Sarina Mendoza (Hector), Dolores Barrientez (Amy), Samantha Ortiz, Marie Ortiz and Terry Ortiz; sisters, Margarita Quintanilla, Toni Barrientez, Connie Espinoza, Janie Cruz (Pablo); brother, Ramon Cantu (Delia). Modesta is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15th, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. A Rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening at the Church. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16th, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial followed at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Raymond Mendoza, John Mendoza, James Mendoza, James Bunch, Christopher Alaniz, David White, Trenton Miller and Mark Gotthardt.
Rhodes Funeral Home