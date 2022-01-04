Moses G. Rodriguez, age 73, of Karnes City, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. He was born to Lupe Rodriguez Sr. and Delfina G. Rodriguez on September 4, 1948.
Moses married Yolanda Gamez on May 22, 1972, in Karnes City. Throughout his life he was a loving and caring son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Moses enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam. He earned his degree in Auto Mechanics from Bee County College, and was employed as a mechanic and had various jobs up to his retirement. Moses enjoyed caring for his wife, daughter and grandsons. He also enjoyed watching his favorite football teams, the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. He was a member of the St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Moses had never met a stranger and was always a pleasure to talk to.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Yolanda G. Rodriguez; brothers, Carlos Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez, Oscar Rodriguez; sisters, Belen Rodriguez and Irene Hernandez.
Moses is survived by his daughter, Denise Rodriguez (Pete Garza Jr.); grandsons, Drudarian Garcia and Destin Garcia; brothers, Lupe Rodriguez Jr., Mike Rodriguez; sisters, Clara Moralez, Linda Diaz, MaryAnn Zamora, Connie Moses, Norma Goodhue, Lora Zimmermann and Nora Leal. Moses is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for immediate family will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and open to the public thereafter on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Rhodes Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home that evening. Visitation will continue starting at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the funeral home with the funeral procession to depart the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. to St. Cornelius Catholic Church for the funeral Mass that will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at the Karnes City Latin Cemetery.
Ryan Zamora, Chance Leal, Glenn Gamez, Jeremy Gamez, Larry Diaz Jr. and Channing Leal will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Rodriguez and Larry Rodriguez.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home