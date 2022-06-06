Moses Longoria Martinez, 67, of Runge, TX passed away on May 31, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born to Ramon H. Martinez and Herminia Longoria Martinez on August 1, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Moses was a hardworking man and in his spare time enjoyed carpentry work. He was employed with Karnes City ISD for 32 years as a custodian. Moses was a devoted Christian and enjoyed worshiping his Savoir.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Panciano Martinez and Malacia Martinez.
Moses is survived by his siblings, Josh Martinez, Hector Martinez, Ramona Wheeler, Sara Garcia, Martha Martinez and Rebecca Martinez. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7th, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8th, also at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at the Runge Cemetery.