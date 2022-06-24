Nell Frances Leonard Steffek - February 7th, 1956 to June 7th, 2022.
Nell Steffek was called to her Lord and Savior at the age of 66. After a 13-year battle with her illness she finally succumbed to enter eternal rest surrounded by her loving husband Leonard of 50 years and family. Nell was born in Karnes County, Texas to Ruby Lee Grier and Leander J. Leonard Sr. on February 7th, 1956. She was a small-town girl with big ideas.
Her family settled in Falls City, Texas and purchased the Palace Cafe and service station in 1954. The family, with the help of their children, took that business to a whole new level. It became the social hub of the area and the oldest established restaurant in Karnes County, Texas. At an early age Nell got the gist and the feel of the business which helped move her forward to achieve great things.
There are many fun memories she had of her time spent with her siblings and her grandparents on the farm in Poth, Texas. With Nell being the youngest of six kids she became the guinea pig. Her brother and sisters once tied her onto a billy goat so she wouldn’t fall off; the goat takes off and Nell flips under the goat and is hanging underneath. Needless to say, Nell wasn’t laughing.
On August 28th, 1971, Nell married the love of her life Leonard Steffek. They married at a very young age. As with many young couples they had many ups and downs and weathered many storms. Some had their doubts; but, together Nell and Leonard proved they were the storm. The marriage lasted 50 years.
With Nell’s family business background and her hard work and determination Nell received her GED in 1985 and went to work at Kenyon Irrigation in Dover, along with going to nursing school at Redlands Community College. Nell graduated in 1987 as salutatorian of her nursing class, from there she went to Baptist hospital and shortly afterwards she went to Kingfisher Regional Hospital where she went on to become head of the OR. She then worked for Watonga hospital before she became too ill to work any longer.
Along the course of the way came children, grandchildren Toni, Traci, Tamera, Christopher, Michael, Caite, Matt, Henzli, and Aspynn.
Once Nell and Leonard became more established they bought a farm in Loyal, Oklahoma with kids, grandkids, cattle, ponies, and dogs. What a beautiful place it is. It’s a dream come true getting back to their country roots.
Nell suffered a long and miserable illness, but because of her strong Catholic faith she refused to give up. Let us all take comfort in knowing that she is finally at peace.
Nell is preceded in death by mother Ruby Grier Leonard Pawelek (2012) and father Leander Joseph Leonard Sr. (1972); grandparents Alexander D. (1966) and Gertrude Kolodziej Grier (1961), William (1976) and Anita Broussard Leonard (1977); sister Darnell Rodriguez (2011); brother Leander Joseph Leonard Jr. (2002). Nell is preceded in death on Leonard’s side of the family by his mother Nell Steffek (2001), father Marcus Steffek (2002).
Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Leonard; children, Toni Sanders, Traci (Jason) Walsh, Tamera Snyder, Chris (Emily) Steffek, Mike Steffek; grandkids, Caite Snyder, Matt Snyder, Henzli Steffek, Aspynn Steffek; sisters, Charlotte Sutton-Noble (Earl), Vickie Zidek (Alan), Gwen Moczygemba (Roy Lester), Trudy Jones (Charles); brother-in-law, Robert Rodriguez; sister-in-law, Sherry Leonard; stepfather, James Pawelek; sisters-in-law, Patricia Steffek, Pauline (Henry) Karnei; brother-in-law, Paul (Maggie) Steffek; numerous nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces; and her fur babies, Ruru, Indy and Lulu; the ponies, Chico and Skeeter and the cat. And a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to thank Home Health and Hospice for their kind and loving care and everyone for their kind words, prayers and well wishes.
Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with interment following at New Home Cemetery, Loyal, OK under the direction of Sanders Funeral Service.