On Sunday, March 27, 2022, Nolan Royce Kunkel, 85, passed from his earthly life into his heavenly life surrounded by his family. He was born on February 17, 1937, on the family farm in Karnes City, Texas, to Manfred and Eleanora (nee Buch) Kunkel. After his active high school years and upon graduation in 1955, it was Nolan’s vocational agriculture teacher and mentor, Dick Luthnnger, who saw Nolan’s potential. Knowing that the Kunkel family didn’t have the means to pay for college, Mr. Luthringer encouraged Nolan to apply for a King Ranch sponsored scholarship to Texas A&I, now Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He even drove Nolan to Kingsville to meet with the interviewing committee. The four-year scholarship, along with odd jobs and serving in the R.O.T.C., helped Nolan attain a B.S. in Agricultural Education. It was during his time at A&I that Nolan met his future wife, Deanie Michalk. After graduation they married and Nolan was assigned to Fort Monmouth in Eatontown, New Jersey. Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, was their last assigned post. Deciding not to continue to pursue a career in the military, he applied for a Vo-Ag teaching position at Buda High School. He was hired and taught there three years before taking a Vo-Ag job at George West High School in George West, Texas. After earning a Master of Education degree from Southwest Texas State College, now Texas State University, Nolan served as principal at the intermediate level in George West before deciding to relocate to Buda. He interviewed with Moe Johnson, then superintendent of the Hays Consolidated School District, and was hired to serve as the principal of Buda Elementary School, now the Historic Buda School. Following his retirement in 1994, he was honored when the district named the old auditorium/reconstructed multipurpose room the Kunkel Room. Reflecting on his time at Buda Elementary, he credited the many dedicated teachers and caring parents who worked to make those years successful for the students who passed through its halls.
Being very civic minded and wanting to help Buda be the best community it could be, he served on many boards and worked with various organizations throughout his years. He was especially proud to have served as board president of the North East Hays County Rural Fire District from 1984-1990.
Nolan was a hard worker, but he enjoyed his free time as well. Playing tennis with friends and competing in senior competitions as he got older gave him great joy. He was an active member of the Onion Creek Seniors. Domino games, especially “42,” were his games of choice at the center. He even organized many of their “42” tournaments. Working with stained glass in his garage was an activity he became very good at. He created several beautiful works of art that he donated to his long-time home church, Buda United Methodist Church.
Nolan was loved and respected by so many in the community, but no one loved him more than his family. He is already greatly missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Deanie; his daughter, Kim (Rene); his daughter-in-law, Rhonda Kunkel; his four grandchildren, Preston Kunkel, Emma Kunkel, Quinton Rodriguez, and Lauren Rodriguez; and his sister-in-law, Jeanette Box (Gordon). Also, his nieces and nephews and their spouses, who meant a lot to him. He was predeceased by his parents, Manfred and Eleanora (nee Buch) Kunkel; his siblings, Clarice Gross (Erwin), Betty Griffin, and Lloyd Kunkel (Carla); his sons, Mark and Darren Kunkel; and his niece, Rebecca Griffin Gore. What a family reunion they had when Nolan made it home!
A memorial will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Buda United Methodist Church. A reception will be held within walking distance in the Kunkel Room of the Historic Buda School. Interment of his ashes will take place at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Texas, at a later date and will be just family in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a memorial contribution to one of Nolan’s choices: Onion Creek Senior Center, P.O. Box 65, Buda, TX 78610 or through their website ocscbuda.org; and, Hays CISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1446, Kyle, TX 78640 or through their website haysef.com.