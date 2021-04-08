Born June 30, 1930, on the family homestead in Lenz, Texas, a small town nestled amid mesquite trees and cactus in the shadow of San Antonio, Nonanel (“Nonie”) Crews Kendrick was the fifth child of nine children born to prominent rancher Stephen Edgar Crews II and Nona Seale Crews. She was raised and educated in nearby Karnes City, graduating from Karnes City High School in 1948.
Nonie married her high school sweetheart, Louis George (“Lug”) Kendrick, in 1950, after attending Baylor University. The young couple eventually returned to Karnes City, where they made their home and raised three daughters: Kathleen Kendrick Arnold (Jay), Karol Kendrick Arnold (Bobby), and Laurie Kendrick (proud mom of two fur babies, Bixby and Greer).
Nonie lived a life of service. Although she was born to a storied ranching family, she derived purpose from giving back to her community through her civic activities. Nonie was an active member in the First Methodist Church of Karnes City, where she sang in the choir for many years. She served in an administrative position in the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of various booster clubs, parent-teacher organizations, and a founding member and first president of the Young Progressives, a civic organization. She counted as her hobbies completing crossword puzzles, playing the piano, the game of bridge, keeping up with current events, and hostessing many parties for family and friends.
After many years of living in Karnes City, Nonie turned a page in her life by moving to Dallas, living there for more than a decade. She eventually retired to Boerne, Texas, where she continued her civic pursuits. During her time in Boerne, she was a mentor at Curington Elementary School, volunteered at the Boerne Chamber of Commerce, and relished her time as a very active member at the First Methodist Church. Her tenure in the choir at her beloved house of worship led to many regional choral recitals, culminating in a main stage performance at Carnegie Hall, New York City.
Through all this, Nonie found the time to write and publish a book of stories that her grandfather shared with her as a child. The People of Melviney, about a mythical small town in South Texas, has become a family treasure.
Nonie’s love of international travel took her to Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Italy, and England, where she paid respects to her ancestral vaults within the hallowed walls of Westminster Abbey, London. Nonie further quelled her wanderlust by visiting the Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Germany, and the Czech Republic – all in the eighth decade of her life.
Nonie died on March 21, 2021. Her death is sadly unique in that it marks the end of a generation of the Crews family in Karnes County. In addition to being preceded in death by her parents, she is predeceased by her eight brothers and sisters: Stephen Edgar Crews III; Calloway Seale Crews; Jack Kenneth Crews; Frances Crews Hanson; Carolyn Crews (infant); David William Crews; Doris Crews Puryear; and Patrick Reginald Crews.
She was a loving and cherished grandmother to eight grandchildren, including Holly Katherine Yanta (who preceded her in death in 1999), 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A private memorial was held in Boerne, with her immediate family in attendance.
Nonie will close her book of life with a final return home. Her interment will take place at the Karnes City Cemetery, in the Crews family plot.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.