Norma Jean Noah, 84, of Big Wells, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Mrs. Noah was born to J.L. and Euodias Harris in Leona on April 17, 1935. After graduating from Karnes City High School in 1953, she attended The University of Corpus Christi where she met Don Noah. She then moved to Kingsville to finish her degree at Texas A&I in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She completed her master’s degree in 1960 in Education, History and Speech, also from Texas A&I. She taught two years in Port Aransas before teaching at London Independent School District, south of Corpus Christi, for the remainder of her 35 years in the classroom of grades first through eighth. She was a Sunday School Teacher of both Travis Baptist Church and Parkdale Baptist Church and was a member of the Corpus Christi Beta Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John R. Harris; and sister-in-law, Carol Harris.
Survivors include her husband, Don Noah; son, Scott (Mimi) Noah of Sugar Hill, Georgia; daughter, Shelly (David) Teichmann, of Pampa; grandchildren, Weston Teichmann, Carlyn Tolleson, Grayson Noah, Kate Noah; great-grandson Jaxon Teichmann; sister, Barbara (Frankin) Atkinson of Marshall, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church of Corpus Christi.
A funeral service will be conducted there at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 4 o’clock that evening at Kenedy Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Weston Teichmann, Carlyn Tolleson, Grayson Noah, Kate Noah, Jacob Tolleson, Quent Harris, Gerard Harris and Eric Wylie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Sam and Gwen Craig Ministries, 521 Bunte Rd., Smithville, TX 78957 or the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, 2105 S. Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.