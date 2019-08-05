Odelia (Lilly) Garibay, 81, of Pawnee, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.
Mrs. Garibay was born July 12, 1938, in Peggy to Soledad C. and Guadalupe Davila. She graduated from Pawnee High School in 1958 and started her career at Restful Acres Nursing Home, where she worked as a nurses’ aid for many years. She found her way to the school district and worked at Pawnee ISD, as a principal’s secretary/librarian. Within her 28 years of service, she eventually became the secretary for the entire school district. She retired as a school secretary, and then worked a nurses’ aid for Bee Home Health. After 12 years of service, she officially retired due to health reasons.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Soledad C. Davila; her father, Guadalupe Davila; sisters, Estella Gutierrez and Delia Martinez; brothers-in-law, Rudy Gutierrez, Lee Martinez; and a son-in-law, Juan F. Salinas.
Survivors include two daughters, Ciccy Gonzales and Terry Salinas, both of Pawnee; a son, Louis (Aimee) Garibay of Beeville; grandchildren, Mary Kay Lopez, Victoria Gutierrez, Andrea Salinas, John Louis Salinas, Caitlin Garibay, Mattie Garibay, Lindsay Garibay, Cody Garibay and Garrett Garibay; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Everardo Davila of Tomball; and former spouse, Rafael Garibay.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 5 to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a celebration of life service beginning at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there Thursday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. with interment following in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Pawnee.
Pallbearers will be John Louis Salinas, Cody Garibay, Garrett Garibay, Michael Salinas, Owen Espinoza and Joseph Salinas.
A reception will be held at the First Baptist Church in Pawnee following burial.
