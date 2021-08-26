The number of wood workers and handymen in heaven increased by one on the morning of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, as Onufry Niestroy Jr., age 85, of Falls City, passed away to be with our Lord. He was the son of Onufry Niestroy Sr. and Bridget Pawlik.
Onufry married the love of his life, Susan Brysch, on October 17, 1959, in Poth. Throughout his life he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Onufry served in the US Army as a military police officer during the Korean war, worked for several businesses in the area and was a part-time farmer and rancher at home.
He enjoyed working in his woodshop and creating crafts for his family, friends and community. He hand-built many projects, including pillars and candlestick holders, for the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, of which he was a patron. Onufry was a hard worker, a man of faith and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Onufry is survived by his wife, Susan Niestroy; son, Michael (Elaine); granddaughters, Kimberly and Emily; grandsons, Matthew and Jarrett; and brothers, Adrian and Edward Niestroy (Grace).
A visitation will be held on Saturday morning, August 28, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. The visitation that day will start at 9 AM followed by a Rosary recital at 10 AM. The funeral mass will follow at 10:30 AM. Burial will take place at the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery after mass.
Arrangements under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home.