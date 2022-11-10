Otto L. Henke, Jr. was called to Heaven on November 2, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. at Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, Texas at the age of 83. Otto was born on April 19, 1939 in Fashing, Atascosa County, Texas to Otto Henke, Sr. and Gussie Hurt Henke. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leonard Henke; sister, Evelyn H. Hartman; brothers-in-law, Chester Zaiontz and Randy Hartman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Viola Guenther Henke; son, Kevin and wife Jenny Henke; son, Douglas and wife Natalie Henke; son, Clifton and wife Pamela Henke; sister, Katherine H. Zaiontz; sister-in-law, Patricia G. Henke; eight grandchildren, Lauren and husband Ralph Almanza, Sarah and husband Josh Wolf, Rachel, Emily, Brenna, Ryan, Brooke Henke, and Daniel Garcia; and one great-granddaughter, Alina Wolf.
Otto also liked gunsmithing, carpentry, wood crafts, gardening, hunting, fishing, and boating. Among his family and friends, Otto was known as the fix-it man. He strived for perfection in every task. This includes his working career with John Deere, Alamo Lumber Company, and on his farm and ranch. Singing classic country music and dancing brought out the best in Otto’s character.
Otto is known for his community service with the Fashing Cemetery Association, the Floresville Volunteer Fire Department, the Floresville Chamber of Commerce, the Floresville Lions Club, the Floresville Jaycee’s, Boy Scout Troop 114, the Wilson County Historical Society, the Floresville Opry, and serving as a past president of the Floresville Peanut Festival Association.
Otto was a member of Floresville Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and was also a Eucharistic Minister.
“You are sweeter.”
These were the last words spoken by Otto Leo Henke, Jr.
Otto has tasted the sweetness of God’s word and has experienced its miraculous effects. One miracle was Otto meeting Viola Guenther in 1957 at a Christmas dance at Lenz Hall, which is in a little community near Coy City in Karnes County.
Viola convinced her mother to give her 15 more minutes of time near midnight to dance and that 15 minutes with Otto extended into 63 years of dancing.
https://www.wilsoncountynews.com/articles/recollections-of-lenz-hall-and-15-minutes/
“How sweet are your words to my taste, sweeter than honey to my mouth!” (Psalm 119:103) Let us proclaim to others so that they too can also taste the sweetness of God’s word in their lives. God’s word comforts us and gives us strength. Amen!
A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he will be missed dearly.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1009 Trail St., Floresville, Texas 78114, Fashing Cemetery, Inc., 501 Jambers Ranch Rd., Whitsett, Texas 78075, Wilson County Historical Society, P.O. Box 101, Floresville, Texas 78114